Sutton Place Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sutton Place Investors LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,397,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,360,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.39.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.