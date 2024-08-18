Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.15.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.