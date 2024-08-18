Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.15.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

