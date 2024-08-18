Syscoin (SYS) Trading 47.5% Higher Over Last Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 34.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $86.21 million and approximately $55.97 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,696.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.60 or 0.00568343 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00036157 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00071699 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Syscoin Profile
SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 792,569,633 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.
Buying and Selling Syscoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
