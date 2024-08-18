TCW Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,384 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Best Buy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,760,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $85.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,148. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.72.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $288,293,276 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

