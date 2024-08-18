TCW Group Inc. Buys 252 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.06. 728,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $179.76.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

