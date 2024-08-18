TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PPL by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 884,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PPL by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 866,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 60,589 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PPL by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 496,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 39,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. 3,614,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,674,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

