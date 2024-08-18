TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after purchasing an additional 483,422 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,342,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,148,000 after purchasing an additional 34,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $67,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OXY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,914,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,750. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

