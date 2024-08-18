TCW Group Inc. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,210,000 after purchasing an additional 453,939 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $922.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,824. The business’s 50-day moving average is $878.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $805.16. The company has a market capitalization of $876.39 billion, a PE ratio of 135.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $966.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.88.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

