TCW Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FANG stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $194.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,180. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.85. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Read Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.