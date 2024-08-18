TCW Group Inc. Has $13.40 Million Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $13,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.2% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Symbotic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Symbotic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In related news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,107 shares of company stock worth $6,315,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,593. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.