TCW Group Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.45. 19,872,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

