TCW Group Inc. Has $5.96 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,459 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,643,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,374,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,440. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

