TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,294 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 137,327 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $3,560,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,508. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,863 shares of company stock worth $3,682,554 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

