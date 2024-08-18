TCW Group Inc. Sells 22,360 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.16. 548,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 50.47 and a quick ratio of 50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.70 million, a PE ratio of 102.29 and a beta of 1.58. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.30.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 914.29%.

Insider Activity at Redwood Trust

In other Redwood Trust news, CFO Brooke Carillo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,772 shares in the company, valued at $354,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.