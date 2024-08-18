TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 4.83% of Nicholas Financial worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NICK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. 8,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,537. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial ( NASDAQ:NICK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 1st. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 98.66%.

(Free Report)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.