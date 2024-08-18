TD Securities Lowers Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$10.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPB. National Bankshares lowered shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.82.

Shares of SPB opened at C$7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

