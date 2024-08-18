Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.50% of Teleflex worth $49,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 20,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.25. The stock had a trading volume of 291,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,637. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $257.85.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

