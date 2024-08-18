TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) versus SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Head to Head Review

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SBI and TeraWulf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $8.39 billion 0.79 $601.98 million $1.98 11.13 TeraWulf $100.13 million 13.41 -$73.42 million N/A N/A

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SBI and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 6.79% 4.51% 0.32% TeraWulf -56.70% -30.00% -16.17%

Risk & Volatility

SBI has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SBI and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 1 4.00 TeraWulf 0 0 7 1 3.13

TeraWulf has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.61%. Given TeraWulf’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than SBI.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business. The Asset Management Business segment includes setting, solicitation, and management of investment trust; investment advice; and financial products information. The Investment Business segment includes fund management and investment in Internet technology, fintech, blockchain, finance, and biotechnology-related venture companies; private equity; and funds management businesses. The Crypto-asset Business segment provides crypto-asset exchange and trading services. The Non-Financial Business segment consists of biotechnology; development and distribution of pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-aminolevulinic acid; research and development of antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicine in the field of cancer and immunology; the digitization of medical and health information; provision of solutions and services that promote the use of medical big data, medical finance; business working on advanced fields related to Web 3.0; and renewable energy business. The company is also involved in the real estate secured loans, online mobile game, and e-sports related businesses. In addition, it operates and develops cybersecurity systems; exports used cars; offers back-office support services; and develops, operates, manages, and invests in real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

