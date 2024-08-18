Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,304,551 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $258,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,056 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

TSLA traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.12. The company had a trading volume of 88,620,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,901,848. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $689.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

