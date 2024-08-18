Tesla’s (TSLA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $215.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.21.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $216.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day moving average of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $690.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

