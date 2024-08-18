TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$200.71 Average PT from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$200.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Cormark increased their price objective on TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$217.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$200.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$201.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$198.06. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$144.42 and a 52 week high of C$220.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.68%.

In other news, Director Leslie Abi-Karam acquired 340 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$154.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.60. In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total transaction of C$410,000.00. Also, Director Leslie Abi-Karam bought 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$154.09 per share, with a total value of C$52,390.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $4,740,121. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

