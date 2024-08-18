The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.94.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $179.64. 1,236,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $184.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

