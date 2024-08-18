The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,378 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,298 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $55,543,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,001,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,105,000 after acquiring an additional 692,910 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. 7,017,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

