The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Update

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.