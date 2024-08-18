The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.