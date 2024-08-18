The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.