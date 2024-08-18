The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.02% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $45,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,374,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after buying an additional 414,993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,725,000 after buying an additional 250,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,900,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.79. 143,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,765. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

