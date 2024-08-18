The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,293 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

