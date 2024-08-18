The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.6% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,643. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,640,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,588. The company has a market cap of $396.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.99 and its 200-day moving average is $163.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

