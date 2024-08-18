The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $44.13. 6,779,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

