Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $298,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $603.98. 1,076,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,754. The company has a market capitalization of $230.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $570.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

