TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.79.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $115.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

