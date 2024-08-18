Toast (NYSE:TOST) vs. LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Critical Review

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Toast and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 1 8 10 0 2.47 LiveRamp 0 0 5 1 3.17

Toast currently has a consensus price target of $28.06, indicating a potential upside of 13.40%. LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $46.80, indicating a potential upside of 95.16%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Toast.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast -3.10% -11.27% -6.80% LiveRamp 1.80% 3.27% 2.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Toast and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.9% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Toast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Toast has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toast and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $3.87 billion 2.95 -$246.00 million ($0.50) -49.48 LiveRamp $681.55 million 2.36 $11.88 million $0.18 133.22

LiveRamp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast. Toast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Toast on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast. It provides toast online ordering and toast takeout, first-party delivery toast delivery services, and third-party delivery integrations and orders hub; and loyalty, email marketing, and toast gift cards. In addition, the company offers payroll and team management, Sling by Toast, Toast pay card and payout, and tips manager, as well as partner-enabled products comprising insurance and benefits; supply chain and accounting products, such as xtraCHEF by toast; and financial technology solutions consisting of payment processing, toast capital, and purchase plans. Further, it offers reporting and analytics, Toast shop, and Toast partner connect and application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in May 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

