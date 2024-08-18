Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $7.05 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $24.05 billion and approximately $412.23 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $7.05 or 0.00011994 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,750.47 or 1.00017506 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007881 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012508 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,571,020 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,571,020.322433 with 2,519,131,991.4460135 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.49555951 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 513 active market(s) with $182,096,826.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

