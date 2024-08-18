TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. TORM had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

TORM Price Performance

TRMD traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 945,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,693. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. TORM has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.27.

TORM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. TORM’s payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

