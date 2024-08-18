TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.38 million. TORM had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

TORM Stock Performance

Shares of TRMD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 945,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.60.

TORM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.32%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

