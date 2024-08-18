Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Acquires C$79,677.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,677.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$62.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.41. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$53.45 and a twelve month high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.04.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

