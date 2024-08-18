Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Acquires C$79,677.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,677.00.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance
Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$62.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.41. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$53.45 and a twelve month high of C$74.21.
Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tourmaline Oil
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.