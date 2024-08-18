TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of TransDigm Group worth $83,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,280.08. The stock had a trading volume of 188,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,209. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,271.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,242.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total value of $39,715,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,422.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.