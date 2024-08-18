Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trex by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Down 0.5 %

TREX traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.40. 1,518,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,001. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

