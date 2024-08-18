Trust Wallet Token (TWT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.10 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $356.12 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

TWT is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

