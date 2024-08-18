TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

TXO Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.2%.

TXO Partners stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TXO Partners has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. The company has a market cap of $630.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.05.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith A. Hutton bought 878,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $17,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,004,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TXO Partners news, insider Keith A. Hutton bought 878,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,004,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bob R. Simpson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

