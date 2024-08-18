Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,450,000 after buying an additional 118,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,053,000 after buying an additional 234,783 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $34.62. 11,470,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.