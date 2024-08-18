Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Adobe Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $553.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,834. The firm has a market cap of $245.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $537.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

