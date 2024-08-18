Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,719,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,864 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,227,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,245 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,560,000 after buying an additional 78,140 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,047,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after buying an additional 24,302 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 2,304,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

