Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 7,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,435. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

