Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 5,369,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,505,938. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

