Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Sells 314 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after buying an additional 8,444,312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after purchasing an additional 501,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,362,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,459,000 after purchasing an additional 369,628 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,532. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Read Our Latest Report on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.