Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,340,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,893,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Get Our Latest Report on AMC

About AMC Entertainment

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.