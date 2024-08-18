Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TYRA. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.25.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,155 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,599 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 338,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after buying an additional 140,833 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

