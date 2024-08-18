UBS Group Increases Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $109.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $84.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.62.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Aflac by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 139,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aflac by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,140,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,546,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

