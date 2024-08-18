Ultimate Products’ (ULTP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of ULTP stock opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.78) on Wednesday. Ultimate Products has a 52-week low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.50 ($2.37). The stock has a market cap of £120.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.94.

In other news, insider Chris Dent bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £2,492 ($3,181.82). In other news, insider Chris Dent bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £2,492 ($3,181.82). Also, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.75), for a total transaction of £62,636.40 ($79,974.97). Corporate insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

